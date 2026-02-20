Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Japan
  5. Children and Family Support Center Terra

Children and Family Support Center Terra

Save

Children and Family Support Center Terra - Interior Photography, WoodChildren and Family Support Center Terra - Interior Photography, WoodChildren and Family Support Center Terra - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, BeamChildren and Family Support Center Terra - Exterior PhotographyChildren and Family Support Center Terra - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Healthcare, Clinic
Kofu, Japan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  573
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Masashige Akeda, Yuki Seshimo
  • Lead Architects: Taku Sakaushi, Hirofumi Nakagawa, Tamon Kozu, Soichiro Omura
  • Category: Healthcare, Clinic
  • Lead Team: Taku Sakaushi
  • Design Team: Hirofumi Nakagawa, Tamon Kozu, Soichiro Omura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kanebako Structural Engneers
  • City: Kofu
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Children and Family Support Center Terra - Exterior Photography
© Yuki Seshimo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kofu City, this facility offers three distinct services: consultation for disadvantaged families and children within the community, medical counseling, and staff training. These three functions are performed separately in three buildings: the Center Building consists of consultation rooms and administrative offices and serves as an operational hub overseeing the entire facility; the Clinic Building is where medical counseling is provided, and the Training Building is dedicated to professional training for all staff members of the organization managing the center. The construction was carried out in two phases. In Phase 1, the Center Building and the Clinic Building were completed in 2021. In Phase 2, the Training Building was completed in 2022.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareclinicJapan
Cite: "Children and Family Support Center Terra" 20 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038741/children-and-family-support-center-terra> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags