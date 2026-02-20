Children and Family Support Center Terra

+ 26

Category: Healthcare, Clinic

Lead Team: Taku Sakaushi

Design Team: Hirofumi Nakagawa, Tamon Kozu, Soichiro Omura

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Kanebako Structural Engneers

City: Kofu

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Kofu City, this facility offers three distinct services: consultation for disadvantaged families and children within the community, medical counseling, and staff training. These three functions are performed separately in three buildings: the Center Building consists of consultation rooms and administrative offices and serves as an operational hub overseeing the entire facility; the Clinic Building is where medical counseling is provided, and the Training Building is dedicated to professional training for all staff members of the organization managing the center. The construction was carried out in two phases. In Phase 1, the Center Building and the Clinic Building were completed in 2021. In Phase 2, the Training Building was completed in 2022.