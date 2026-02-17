Shell House / Alhumaidhi Architects

+ 17

Houses • Abdullah al-Salem, Kuwait Architects: Alhumaidhi Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1788 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Text description provided by the architects. Shell House is a residential project that reimagines the traditional courtyard home through the language of softness, light, and spatial layering. Located on a corner plot in Kuwait, the design draws inspiration from the organic morphology of a shell—protective on the outside, open and nurturing on the inside. At its heart lies a lush, intimate courtyard with a pool, visible from the home's primary living spaces and home gym, establishing the courtyard as both a literal and conceptual anchor. The architecture wraps gently around this core, with a series of soft curves that define the building's form and guide the spatial experience throughout.