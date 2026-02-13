900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes

-
Architects: Chevalier Morales Architectes
-
Photographs:Maxime Brouillet
-
Lead Architects: Chevalier Morales, Brian Elsden Burrows, Architect - Le Groupe Architex
-
Interior Design: DesignAgency, Hager Design, DesignAgency, Hager Design
-
- City: Montreal
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Quartier des Gares, the 900 Saint-Jacques tower offers a contextually sensitive response to contemporary challenges of high density urban living. Built on a site historically perceived as residual space at the edge of the downtown core, the 63-storey tower establishes a cohesive and liveable microcosm within an infrastructural landscape shaped by rail corridors and the Ville-Marie Expressway.