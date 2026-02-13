Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. 900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes

900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes

Save

900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - Exterior Photography900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - Exterior Photography900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - Interior Photography, Glass900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - Exterior Photography900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture, Residential Architecture, Skyscrapers
Montreal, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Maxime Brouillet

Text description provided by the architects. At the heart of the Quartier des Gares, the 900 Saint-Jacques tower offers a contextually sensitive response to contemporary challenges of high density urban living. Built on a site historically perceived as residual space at the edge of the downtown core, the 63-storey tower establishes a cohesive and liveable microcosm within an infrastructural landscape shaped by rail corridors and the Ville-Marie Expressway.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Chevalier Morales Architectes
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSkyscrapersCanada

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureSkyscrapersCanada
Cite: "900 Saint-Jacques / Chevalier Morales Architectes" 13 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038725/900-saint-jacques-chevalier-morales-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags