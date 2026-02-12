Submit a Project Advertise
Araruama Apartment / Estúdio OLO

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio OLO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bia Nauiack
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Astória Marcenaria, Colormix, Deca, Reka Iluminação
  • Lead Architects: Beatriz Guedes, Francine Jubran
Araruama Apartment / Estúdio OLO - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Bia Nauiack

Text description provided by the architects. In this complete renovation project, a 60m² apartment breathes new life, revealing a narrative that delicately blends past and present through architectural finesse.

Cite: "Araruama Apartment / Estúdio OLO" [Apartamento Araruama / Estúdio OLO] 12 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038714/araruama-apartment-estudio-olo> ISSN 0719-8884

