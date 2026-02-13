Coastal House / Splinter Society

+ 4

Houses • Ocean Grove, Australia Architects: Splinter Society

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Text description provided by the architects. Coastal House in Ocean Grove is a development project designed as a large family home, with an enduring design approach that appeals to the local beach town property market. Commissioned by a local builder with a strong interest in natural, honest materials and the ability to achieve quality fabrication, the shared design and build approach focused on creating a robust home capable of weathering gracefully in a coastal environment, presenting a refined aesthetic that balances solidity with light-filled, open living spaces.