Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Coastal House / Splinter Society

Coastal House / Splinter Society

Save

Coastal House / Splinter Society - Exterior PhotographyCoastal House / Splinter Society - Image 3 of 9Coastal House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Living RoomCoastal House / Splinter Society - Exterior Photography, Wood, DeckCoastal House / Splinter Society - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ocean Grove, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coastal House / Splinter Society - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Splinter Society

Text description provided by the architects. Coastal House in Ocean Grove is a development project designed as a large family home, with an enduring design approach that appeals to the local beach town property market. Commissioned by a local builder with a strong interest in natural, honest materials and the ability to achieve quality fabrication, the shared design and build approach focused on creating a robust home capable of weathering gracefully in a coastal environment, presenting a refined aesthetic that balances solidity with light-filled, open living spaces.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Splinter Society
Office

Materials

SteelStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

SteelStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Coastal House / Splinter Society" 13 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038712/coastal-house-splinter-society> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags