La Chapelle Renovation / PWA + AUMMA

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  • Design Team: Kalisaya, Betebat, LINK Acoustique, Tourny Ingénierie
La Chapelle Renovation / PWA + AUMMA - Exterior Photography
© Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of the chapel of the Saint-Joseph convent in Saint-Félicien is founded on a guiding principle: designing with what already exists. The intervention seeks neither to erase nor to stage the heritage, but rather to offer a precise and measured reinterpretation of its architectural qualities in service of new cultural uses. The 342 m² chapel has been converted into a versatile cultural venue hosting cinema, theatre, and exhibitions. The project forms part of a broader strategy for the requalification of the convent and its gardens, led by the municipality in collaboration with local associations. From the earliest stages, the definition of the program was developed in close partnership with the client, through a process grounded in attentive dialogue, trust, and a strong commitment from the local authority.

