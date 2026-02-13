Residence ASL 42 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Area: 8500 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Manufacturers: Gessi, ALCOI + ART-N-GLASS, ART-N-GLASS, Daikin, ENSEMBLE, FLOS , GLAMORA, NAVEEN BHARAT, NILAYA ANTHOLOGY, NORYSIS , SCIC ITALIA
Lead Architects: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja
Text description provided by the architects. A modern intervention within a timeless exoskeleton—where classical aspirations find voice through the lens of a minimalist practice. It is an encounter between eras, fusing the design sensibilities of two worlds: the permanence of antiquity and the precision of the present.