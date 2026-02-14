Painter N's House / a.co.lab

+ 26

Category: Houses, Renovation

Design Team: Youhwan Cho, Jangwoo Bae, Heejeong You

City: Seoul

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "Artist N's House" is a remodeling project of a single-family house originally built in 1969, where an artist couple had lived for over a decade. Rather than replacing the existing structure, the project began with the question of how to preserve the accumulated lifestyle of both the residents and the surrounding neighborhood, while introducing new spatial possibilities suited to contemporary life.