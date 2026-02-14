Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Painter N's House / a.co.lab

Painter N's House / a.co.lab

Save

Painter N's House / a.co.lab - Image 2 of 31Painter N's House / a.co.lab - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnPainter N's House / a.co.lab - Image 4 of 31Painter N's House / a.co.lab - Exterior Photography, Brick, Concrete, BalconyPainter N's House / a.co.lab - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: a.co.lab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yong-joon Choi
  • Lead Architects: Isak Chung, Jinpyo Hong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Painter N's House / a.co.lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Balcony
© Yong-joon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. The "Artist N's House" is a remodeling project of a single-family house originally built in 1969, where an artist couple had lived for over a decade. Rather than replacing the existing structure, the project began with the question of how to preserve the accumulated lifestyle of both the residents and the surrounding neighborhood, while introducing new spatial possibilities suited to contemporary life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
a.co.lab
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea
Cite: "Painter N's House / a.co.lab" 14 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038698/painter-ns-house-ab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags