The Matchbox House / STAPATI

Architects: STAPATI
- Area: 2690 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
Lead Architects: George Seemon
Text description provided by the architects. Set amidst vast farmlands in Bagalur, Tamil Nadu, India, The Matchbox House is a quiet yet powerful statement on environmentally responsible architecture. Conceived as a net-positive home for a family of four, the residence blends rigorous sustainability with a rich and poetic spatial experience, proving that ecological need not compromise beauty or comfort.