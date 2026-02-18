Havenwood / Atlas Architects

-
Architects: Atlas Architects
- Area: 334 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tess Kelly
-
Lead Architects: Aaron Neighbour, Ton Vu
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Havenwood House began with a family gift: a block of land in a quiet Brighton cul-de-sac. What followed tested the project at every turn—planning disputes, a drawn-out VCAT process, the collapse of the original builder, and ultimately a complete rethink of the design. From these challenges emerged a light-filled home that reconsiders the suburban backyard, placing nature, community, and long-term living at the forefront of everyday life.