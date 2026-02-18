Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  Havenwood / Atlas Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Brighton, Australia
  • Architects: Atlas Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  334
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tess Kelly
  • Lead Architects: Aaron Neighbour, Ton Vu
Havenwood / Atlas Architects - Image 7 of 33
© Tess Kelly

Text description provided by the architects. Havenwood House began with a family gift: a block of land in a quiet Brighton cul-de-sac. What followed tested the project at every turn—planning disputes, a drawn-out VCAT process, the collapse of the original builder, and ultimately a complete rethink of the design. From these challenges emerged a light-filled home that reconsiders the suburban backyard, placing nature, community, and long-term living at the forefront of everyday life.

About this office
Atlas Architects
Office

