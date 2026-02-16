Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

Save

Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 2 of 35Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Countertop, ChairResidence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, SteelResidence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Image 5 of 35Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ludhiana, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Purnesh Dev Nikhanj

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging quietly from its urban fabric, the residence stands as an orchestration of planes that hover and masses that drift, defying the weight of their own materiality. What begins as a grounded plinth gradually ascends into a composition of layered horizontality—a home that feels anchored yet airborne.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio" 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038693/residence-t20-minimalist-architecture-and-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags