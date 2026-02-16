Residence T20 / Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Minimalist Architecture & Design Studio
- Area: 11350 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Purnesh Dev Nikhanj
Lead Architects: Samridh Aneja, Anima Aneja
Text description provided by the architects. Emerging quietly from its urban fabric, the residence stands as an orchestration of planes that hover and masses that drift, defying the weight of their own materiality. What begins as a grounded plinth gradually ascends into a composition of layered horizontality—a home that feels anchored yet airborne.