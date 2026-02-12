Lishui Airport / MAD Architects

+ 9

Category: Airport

Principal Partners In Charge: Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano

Associate Partners In Charge: Liu Huiying, Kin Li

Design Team: Sun Shouquan, Zhang Xiaomei, Peng Kaiyu, Lei Lei, Yang Xuebing, Sun Mingze, Luo Yiyun, Yin Jianfeng, Punnin Sukkasem, Zhu Yuhao, Yao Ran

Client: Lishui Airport Construction Headquarters

Executive Architects: CAAC NEW ERA AIRPORT DESIGN INSTITUTE COMPANY LIMITED

Site Area: 2,267 hectares

Building Height: 23.95 m

Façade Consultant: RFR Shanghai

City: Lishui

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Lishui Airport in Zhejiang Province, designed by MAD, has officially begun operations, marking the regions first direct connection to China's national aviation network. Initiated in 2008 and completed after 17 years of planning and construction, the project signals a new chapter for the mountainous of southwestern Zhejiang.