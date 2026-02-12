Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Airport
Lishui, China
  • Category: Airport
  • Principal Partners In Charge: Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, Yosuke Hayano
  • Associate Partners In Charge: Liu Huiying, Kin Li
  • Design Team: Sun Shouquan, Zhang Xiaomei, Peng Kaiyu, Lei Lei, Yang Xuebing, Sun Mingze, Luo Yiyun, Yin Jianfeng, Punnin Sukkasem, Zhu Yuhao, Yao Ran
  • Client: Lishui Airport Construction Headquarters
  • Executive Architects: CAAC NEW ERA AIRPORT DESIGN INSTITUTE COMPANY LIMITED
  • Site Area: 2,267 hectares
  • Building Height: 23.95 m
  • Façade Consultant: RFR Shanghai
  • City: Lishui
  • Country: China
Lishui Airport / MAD Architects - Image 6 of 14
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. The Lishui Airport in Zhejiang Province, designed by MAD, has officially begun operations, marking the regions first direct connection to China's national aviation network. Initiated in 2008 and completed after 17 years of planning and construction, the project signals a new chapter for the mountainous of southwestern Zhejiang.

Content Loader

