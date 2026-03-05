Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. A Light Addition / Office MI—JI

A Light Addition / Office MI—JI

Save

A Light Addition / Office MI—JI - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, ShelvingA Light Addition / Office MI—JI - Interior Photography, Wood, Bedroom, Lighting, Shelving, BedA Light Addition / Office MI—JI - Image 4 of 35A Light Addition / Office MI—JI - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodA Light Addition / Office MI—JI - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Saint Kilda East, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
A Light Addition / Office MI—JI - Exterior Photography
© Ben Hosking

Text description provided by the architects. A renovation for another level, this addition utilises the existing steel structure to elevate two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a garden above the low-lying existing single-storey house. Responding to the expressed client brief for space, light, and air, the additional level breathes new life into the tight site without inhibiting views out across the neighbouring rooftops. Set around a multi-faceted highlight window detail, the new spaces are given the air they deserve, providing the family with a new dimension of liveability while minimising the destruction and waste of the existing building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Office MI-JI
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "A Light Addition / Office MI—JI" 05 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038685/embargo-a-light-addition-office-mi-ji> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags