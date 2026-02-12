Urban Infill Project for Social Housing / MAKER architecten

+ 17

Category: Apartments

Desgin Team: MAKER architecten

Client: SW+

City: Kortrijk

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The project addresses a challenge shared across Europe: how can we intervene in a complex urban fabric while preserving the histories of its inhabitants and the material traces that shape it? How can one act in an "acupunctural" manner—revitalizing the city without total demolition, without starting from scratch?