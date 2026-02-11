Submit a Project Advertise
  Rumah Tahu House / suatudio

Rumah Tahu House / suatudio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Jawa Barat, Indonesia
  • Architects: suatudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  131
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tristan Salim
  • Lead Architects: Gagas Firas Silmi, Arif Rachman Hidayat, Adhietya Orlandho Putra Sunarmo
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Gagas Firas Silmi
  • Design Team: Rahsya Afwan
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alite
  • City: Jawa Barat
  • Country: Indonesia
Rumah Tahu House / suatudio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Tristan Salim

Text description provided by the architects. Rumah Tahu is a residential project located in Sumedang, Indonesia, designed for a single-family spanning two generations: an architect and his wife, and his parents. Rather than separating the household into independent buildings, the project is conceived as one architectural entity composed of two interrelated dwellings—the South Dwelling and the North Dwelling. This approach positions family relationships as the primary driver of spatial organization, rather than merely a programmatic outcome.

About this office
suatudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Rumah Tahu House / suatudio" 11 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038657/rumah-tahu-house-suatudio> ISSN 0719-8884

