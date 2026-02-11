Rumah Tahu House / suatudio

+ 21

Houses • Jawa Barat, Indonesia Architects: suatudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 131 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Tristan Salim

Lead Architects: Gagas Firas Silmi, Arif Rachman Hidayat, Adhietya Orlandho Putra Sunarmo

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Gagas Firas Silmi

Design Team: Rahsya Afwan

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Alite

City: Jawa Barat

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Rumah Tahu is a residential project located in Sumedang, Indonesia, designed for a single-family spanning two generations: an architect and his wife, and his parents. Rather than separating the household into independent buildings, the project is conceived as one architectural entity composed of two interrelated dwellings—the South Dwelling and the North Dwelling. This approach positions family relationships as the primary driver of spatial organization, rather than merely a programmatic outcome.