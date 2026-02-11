Aranyani Pavilion / Tara Lal + T_M.space

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Sustainability
New Delhi, India
Text description provided by the architects. Taking its name from the forest goddess of the Rigveda, one of ancient India's sacred texts, the Aranyani Pavilion is conceived to deepen public connection to nature and advance urgent conversations around ecology. Aranyani launches one of South Asia's most ambitious ecological art and architecture pavilions at Sunder Nursery in New Delhi, opening Wednesday, 4th February 2026. Founded by conservation scientist and creative director Tara Lal, Aranyani is a conservation and creative arts initiative dedicated to renewing human connection with the natural world.

