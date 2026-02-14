Sadec Garden Hotel / PAU Architects

+ 23

Hotels • Dong Thap, Vietnam Architects: PAU Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Trung Nguyen, Huyen Nguyen

Category: Hotels

Design Team: Thi Cao

Technical Team: Hao Huynh, Minh Danh

Landscape Architecture: Silver Cloud

City: Dong Thap

Country: Vietnam

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Sadec Garden is a small-scale accommodation project newly designed and located in the flower village of Sa Đéc, Đồng Tháp, Vietnam. The project is approached as a quiet place of temporary stay, where architecture does not seek visual prominence but operates as a background for landscape, light, and local daily life. Rather than pursuing expressive forms, the design adopts an attitude of restraint, focusing on spatial organization, experiential sequence, and a soft relationship between architecture and the riverine context of Sa Đéc.