Al Ain Museum / Dabbagh Architects

+ 6

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Dabbagh Architects is an internationally recognised architectural design firm led by Saudi architect Sumaya Dabbagh. Renowned for its contemporary and culturally relevant projects across the Gulf, the firm was commissioned in 2018 by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to lead the redevelopment of the UAE's first museum in Al Ain. The project honours over 8,000 years of the region's history, preserving its archaeological remains, historic structures, and cultural heritage while introducing a contemporary architectural narrative that bridges the past with the present.