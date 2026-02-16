Submit a Project Advertise
  House of Remarks / fala 171

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala 171
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Ascensão
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, João Carlos Lopes, Martina Porcino
  • Contractor: Maxrenova
  • City: Porto
  • Country: Portugal
House of Remarks / fala 171 - Image 2 of 22
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. The new structure enters the existing building on its own terms. A row of thin metal poles carries an I-beam stretching from front to back. When needed, beams are interrupted. These cuts are exposed and celebrated. The new elements are painted in bright red and blue. They occupy positions within the space that are deliberately disruptive, blocking doors, windows and passages. Because of that inconvenience the structure becomes visible. It is an active participant of the space. 

fala 171
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House of Remarks / fala 171" [Casa das Observações / fala 171] 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038598/house-of-remarks-fala-171> ISSN 0719-8884

