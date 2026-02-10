Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Perchée Residence / Matière Première Architecture

Perchée Residence / Matière Première Architecture

Houses
North Hatley, Canada
Perchée Residence / Matière Première Architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Ian Balmorel

Set on a maple-wooded site, the land slopes gently toward a valley where a river traces its course at the base of the terrain. It is within this natural movement of the ground that Perchée takes shape—a house that favors restraint over imprint, and whose siting strategy seeks, above all, to limit clearing in order to preserve the site's most valuable quality: the feeling of being truly immersed among the trees.

Cite: "Perchée Residence / Matière Première Architecture" 10 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038587/perchee-residence-matiere-premiere-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

