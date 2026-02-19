ROSADOCE Commercial Building / REIMS 502

+ 24

Retail • Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico Architects: REIMS 502

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 840 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: César Béjar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe Systems Incorporated , Covintec , Epca , Nanocal Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Eduardo Reims Hernández, Andrea Maldonado Verduzco

Landscape Project: Matorral

Category: Retail

Project Administration: Nancy Rodriguez

Design: Gerardo Fosado

Site Managment: Alejandro Verduzco

Illustrations And Graphics: Sebastián Mercado

Structure: Erick Rodriguez

City: Santiago de Querétaro

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Designed during the pandemic, this project emerges as a critical reflection on contemporary commercial spaces and their ability to adapt to new models of living, working, and consuming. Rather than being an immediate response to the health emergency, the proposal stems from a deeper question: how should architecture respond to a reality demanding long-term flexibility, efficiency, and urban responsibility?