ROSADOCE Commercial Building / REIMS 502

Architects: REIMS 502
- Area: 840 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:César Béjar
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Covintec, Epca, Nanocal
Lead Architects: Eduardo Reims Hernández, Andrea Maldonado Verduzco
Text description provided by the architects. Designed during the pandemic, this project emerges as a critical reflection on contemporary commercial spaces and their ability to adapt to new models of living, working, and consuming. Rather than being an immediate response to the health emergency, the proposal stems from a deeper question: how should architecture respond to a reality demanding long-term flexibility, efficiency, and urban responsibility?