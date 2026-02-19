Submit a Project Advertise
ROSADOCE Commercial Building / REIMS 502

Retail
Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico
  • Architects: REIMS 502
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Covintec, Epca, Nanocal
  • Lead Architects: Eduardo Reims Hernández, Andrea Maldonado Verduzco
  • Landscape Project: Matorral
  • Category: Retail
  • Project Administration: Nancy Rodriguez
  • Design: Gerardo Fosado
  • Site Managment: Alejandro Verduzco
  • Illustrations And Graphics: Sebastián Mercado
  • Structure: Erick Rodriguez
  • City: Santiago de Querétaro
  • Country: Mexico
© César Béjar

Text description provided by the architects. Designed during the pandemic, this project emerges as a critical reflection on contemporary commercial spaces and their ability to adapt to new models of living, working, and consuming. Rather than being an immediate response to the health emergency, the proposal stems from a deeper question: how should architecture respond to a reality demanding long-term flexibility, efficiency, and urban responsibility?

REIMS 502
