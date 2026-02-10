BM House / ErranteArchitetture

-
Architects: ErranteArchitetture
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Luca Bosco
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Sarah Becchio, Paolo Borghino
- Collaborators: Andrea Loi, Francesco Sordo, Ilaria Boggiatto, Emma Colella, Margherita Randazzo
- Site Construction Supervision: Paolo Borghino
- Structural Design And Construction Site Safety: Fabio Borello
- Window/Door Frames: BrunettoLegno
- Timber Construction: Clen Legnami
- City: Paesana
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. At the entrance to the Po Valley, in the province of Cuneo, a house with a simple, compact profile reveals itself gradually. The construction does not appear to flaunt striking gestures, but rather blends discreetly among its neighbors — tall apartment blocks, clumsy detached houses, a constellation of buildings without particular quality. Yet appearances are deceiving. A radical transformation, partly concealed within its own volume, lies at the origin of ErranteArchitetture's project for Casa BM: an intervention that dismantles the existing structure to generate new spatial configurations and distinct atmospheres. It is an apparently paradoxical operation, conducted in the spirit of artistic research and self-construction practices.