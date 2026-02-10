Submit a Project Advertise
BM House / ErranteArchitetture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete, BeamBM House / ErranteArchitetture - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ConcreteBM House / ErranteArchitetture - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBM House / ErranteArchitetture - Interior Photography, WoodBM House / ErranteArchitetture - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Paesana, Italy
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Sarah Becchio, Paolo Borghino
  • Collaborators: Andrea Loi, Francesco Sordo, Ilaria Boggiatto, Emma Colella, Margherita Randazzo
  • Site Construction Supervision: Paolo Borghino
  • Structural Design And Construction Site Safety: Fabio Borello
  • Window/Door Frames: BrunettoLegno
  • Timber Construction: Clen Legnami
  • City: Paesana
  • Country: Italy
BM House / ErranteArchitetture - Exterior Photography, Wood, Balcony
© Luca Bosco

Text description provided by the architects. At the entrance to the Po Valley, in the province of Cuneo, a house with a simple, compact profile reveals itself gradually. The construction does not appear to flaunt striking gestures, but rather blends discreetly among its neighbors — tall apartment blocks, clumsy detached houses, a constellation of buildings without particular quality. Yet appearances are deceiving. A radical transformation, partly concealed within its own volume, lies at the origin of ErranteArchitetture's project for Casa BM: an intervention that dismantles the existing structure to generate new spatial configurations and distinct atmospheres. It is an apparently paradoxical operation, conducted in the spirit of artistic research and self-construction practices.

