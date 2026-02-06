Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect

•
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Marcel Lok_Architect
- Area: 1080 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Max Hart Nibbrig, Mitchell van Eijk
-
Manufacturers: MOSO BAMBOO, BRUSTOR, Different Doors
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Marcel Lok
- Design Team: Carolina Chataignier
- Technical Team: Richard Proudly
- Landscape Architecture: Studio Blad
- City: Eindhoven
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Bosrijk is a residential area west of the city of Eindhoven, located on a former military defense site. Housing in Bosrijk is designed as 'sculptures in a garden'. For a small plot next to an existing natural rainwater infiltration facility, the office designed a sculpture with five single-family homes, in which the idea of 'living in a forest landscape' was the leitmotif.