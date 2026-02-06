Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect

Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect

Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - Exterior PhotographyBosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - Image 3 of 29Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ConcreteBosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - Image 5 of 29Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect - Exterior Photography
© Mitchell van Eijk

Text description provided by the architects. Bosrijk is a residential area west of the city of Eindhoven, located on a former military defense site. Housing in Bosrijk is designed as 'sculptures in a garden'. For a small plot next to an existing natural rainwater infiltration facility, the office designed a sculpture with five single-family homes, in which the idea of 'living in a forest landscape' was the leitmotif.

Marcel Lok_Architect
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Cite: "Bosrijk Houses / Marcel Lok_Architect" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038539/bosrijk-houses-marcel-lok-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

