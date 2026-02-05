Winkelhaus / estudio kmmk

•
Winkel, Switzerland
-
Architects: estudio kmmk
- Area: 643 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Archibatch, Frederico Montanha
-
Manufacturers: Dornbracht, Miele, BWB, Huber Fenster AG, Senso, Wever & Ducre
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Angela Kurmann, Gabriela Kurmann, Francisco Kurmann
- Office Lead Architects: Frederico Martins Montanha
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Schnetzer Puskas Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: Ghiggi Paesaggi
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Caduff & Stocker
- General Contractor: atelier rosinus
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: fortunato engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: R+B engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kopitsis Bauphysik, SAEKI robotics
- City: Winkel
- Country: Switzerland
Text description provided by the architects. A House shaped and powered by nature - Winkelhaus is the inaugural project of estudio kmmk in Switzerland. The single-family home was shaped by its stunning natural surroundings and by the family's vision of having something specific to their needs. The house forms a harmonious relationship with the adjacent forest and expansive valley.