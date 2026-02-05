Winkelhaus / estudio kmmk

+ 21

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Angela Kurmann, Gabriela Kurmann, Francisco Kurmann

Office Lead Architects: Frederico Martins Montanha

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Schnetzer Puskas Engineering

Landscape Architecture: Ghiggi Paesaggi

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Caduff & Stocker

General Contractor: atelier rosinus

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: fortunato engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: R+B engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kopitsis Bauphysik, SAEKI robotics

City: Winkel

Country: Switzerland

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A House shaped and powered by nature - Winkelhaus is the inaugural project of estudio kmmk in Switzerland. The single-family home was shaped by its stunning natural surroundings and by the family's vision of having something specific to their needs. The house forms a harmonious relationship with the adjacent forest and expansive valley.