André Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj

Apartment Interiors • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: João Marujo, Orlando Naj

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 140 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Lela Leme

Lead Architects: João Marujo, Orlando Naj

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for this apartment aimed to enhance the spaciousness of the original 1970s floor plan, overcoming certain shortcomings through minor interventions. The scarcity of natural light and the need to expand the living areas prompted a rearrangement of the kitchen, laundry, and living room programs, as well as the connections between them. In this shift, the laundry room was relocated to the apartment's private wing.