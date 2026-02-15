Submit a Project Advertise
André Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj

André Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - Interior Photography, Wood, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairAndré Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingAndré Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairAndré Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, LightingAndré Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: João Marujo, Orlando Naj
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lela Leme
  • Lead Architects: João Marujo, Orlando Naj
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation project for this apartment aimed to enhance the spaciousness of the original 1970s floor plan, overcoming certain shortcomings through minor interventions. The scarcity of natural light and the need to expand the living areas prompted a rearrangement of the kitchen, laundry, and living room programs, as well as the connections between them. In this shift, the laundry room was relocated to the apartment's private wing. 

André Fernandes Apartment / João Marujo + Orlando Naj - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Lela Leme
