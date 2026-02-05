Swing House / lb+mr

+ 27

Residential Architecture, Houses • São Carlos, Brazil Architects: lb+mr

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Favaro Jr.

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Augusta , Cia Luz , Escadas e Cia , MMP Movelaria , Portobello Shop (São Carlos) , RN Esquadrias , Une Robusti

Lead Architects: Luciana Bernasconi, Mila Ricetti

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Vitoria Rezador, Daniele Giacomeli, Guilherme Souza

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Bernasconi Engenharia Ltda

Interior Design: lb+mr

Landscape Design: lb+mr

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Faustino Sanches Jr

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Jabu Engenharia Elétrica

City: São Carlos

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house reflects our proposal for contemporary architecture focused on the integration between interior and exterior, valuing pure proportions, natural materials, lighting, and cross ventilation. The office values formal simplicity and the choice of materials that bring comfort and warmth to the residents. From the beginning of the project, we have considered its materiality and volumetry, the voids and solids, the light and the shadow.