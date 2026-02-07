Cabin Fever 2025 Installations / Hello Wood

+ 23

Category: Pavilion

Design Team: András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth

Project Leader: Dávid Nagy

Project Coordinator: Sára Lőrincz

Project Architect: Maja Balogh

Lead Carpenter: István Komjáthy

Organization Partner: Martin Šolc

Workshop Team: Attila Sztankovics, Kinga Németh, Katalin Kitti Kiss, Bálint Pörneczi

Procurement Manager: Zsolt Hodgyai

Electrical Safety: Norbert Verpulácz

Content & Press: Dávid Nagy

Kitchen Design: Zsolt Dunszt, Ildikó Dunsztné Pataki

Graphic Design: Bercel Hegyessy

Main Sponsor: Velux

City: Česká Kamenice

Country: Czechia

Text description provided by the architects. Cabin Fever is an international summer school and festival launched by the Hungarian architecture studio Hello Wood, known for its design-build approach and community-focused, sustainable projects. Since its founding in 2010, Hello Wood has become a global platform merging hands-on education with socially engaged architecture. The 2025 edition, powered by VELUX, explored how light and space shape human experience — placing presence, intimacy, and connection at the centre of architecture. This dialogue with VELUX reflects a shared conviction: that the future of building lies in responsibility — in creating spaces with care, with awareness, and with light — offering meaningful alternatives in an overstimulated world. 2025 Concept, Location, Participants. From 23–31 July 2025, the festival took place in Česká Kamenice, Czech Republic, on the grounds of a former textile factory and wartime labour camp — a place that embodies both the weight of memory and the potential for transformation. Under the theme "Quality Time – Connection to Each Other", participants were invited to explore how design can strengthen our relationships with each other and with the places we inhabit.