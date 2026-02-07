Submit a Project Advertise
Pavilion
Česká Kamenice, Czechia
  • Category: Pavilion
  • Design Team: András Huszár, Dávid Ráday, Krisztián Tóth
  • Project Leader: Dávid Nagy
  • Project Coordinator: Sára Lőrincz
  • Project Architect: Maja Balogh
  • Lead Carpenter: István Komjáthy
  • Organization Partner: Martin Šolc
  • Workshop Team: Attila Sztankovics, Kinga Németh, Katalin Kitti Kiss, Bálint Pörneczi
  • Procurement Manager: Zsolt Hodgyai
  • Electrical Safety: Norbert Verpulácz
  • Content & Press: Dávid Nagy
  • Kitchen Design: Zsolt Dunszt, Ildikó Dunsztné Pataki
  • Graphic Design: Bercel Hegyessy
  • Main Sponsor: Velux
  • City: Česká Kamenice
  • Country: Czechia
Cabin Fever 2025 Installations / Hello Wood - Exterior Photography
© BoysPlayNice

Text description provided by the architects. Cabin Fever is an international summer school and festival launched by the Hungarian architecture studio Hello Wood, known for its design-build approach and community-focused, sustainable projects. Since its founding in 2010, Hello Wood has become a global platform merging hands-on education with socially engaged architecture. The 2025 edition, powered by VELUX, explored how light and space shape human experience — placing presence, intimacy, and connection at the centre of architecture. This dialogue with VELUX reflects a shared conviction: that the future of building lies in responsibility — in creating spaces with care, with awareness, and with light — offering meaningful alternatives in an overstimulated world. 2025 Concept, Location, Participants. From 23–31 July 2025, the festival took place in Česká Kamenice, Czech Republic, on the grounds of a former textile factory and wartime labour camp — a place that embodies both the weight of memory and the potential for transformation. Under the theme "Quality Time – Connection to Each Other", participants were invited to explore how design can strengthen our relationships with each other and with the places we inhabit.

