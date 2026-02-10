Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Nanping, China
Fujian Wuyi Mountain National Park Moon Bay Observation Deck / CLAB Architects - Image 6 of 40
Courtesy of CLAB Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Moon Bay Waterfall marks the threshold of Mount Wuyi National Park and is the first landscape encountered upon entering the park. In 2023, CLAB Architects was commissioned to construct a viewing platform at this site. The waterfall originates from an artificial dam built in 1979 for hydrological regulation. Crescent-shaped in plan, it lends Moon Bay its name. Over decades of interaction between human intervention and natural processes, the dam has been fully absorbed into its environment. Upstream, the water settles into a calm surface; downstream, erosion exposes massive river stones. Together, these elements form a place in the phenomenological sense—close to the ground, yet acting as a center that brings sky, mountain, and water into relation.

About this office
CLAB Architects
Office

Courtesy of CLAB Architects

福建武夷山国家公园月亮湾观景平台 / 合造社CLAB

