Fujian Wuyi Mountain National Park Moon Bay Observation Deck / CLAB Architects

Category: Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Xu Lang, Shi Jia Fu Yi, Qiao Qiao, Li Jian, Lei Yun

Clients: Wuyi Yungu Construction and Development Co., LTD. + Wuyishan National Park

City: Nanping

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Moon Bay Waterfall marks the threshold of Mount Wuyi National Park and is the first landscape encountered upon entering the park. In 2023, CLAB Architects was commissioned to construct a viewing platform at this site. The waterfall originates from an artificial dam built in 1979 for hydrological regulation. Crescent-shaped in plan, it lends Moon Bay its name. Over decades of interaction between human intervention and natural processes, the dam has been fully absorbed into its environment. Upstream, the water settles into a calm surface; downstream, erosion exposes massive river stones. Together, these elements form a place in the phenomenological sense—close to the ground, yet acting as a center that brings sky, mountain, and water into relation.