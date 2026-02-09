Submit a Project Advertise
Van der Vlugt Residence / [STRANG]

Van der Vlugt Residence / [STRANG]
© Kris Tamburello

Text description provided by the architects. The Van der Vlugt Residence, a highly acclaimed project by renow ned Miami-based firm S TRANG, has set a global benchmark for resilient modern architecture. Its status is cemented by significant, high-profile recognition, notably the AIA Florida Award of Excellence for New Work, AIA Miami Award of Excellence in Residential Architecture, and its selection as a World Architecture Festival Finalist. This prestige is further amplified by its selection as the subject of the pilot episode for Sarasota School: A Living Legacy, a new documentary series by Architecture Sarasota that will further convey the home's status as a critical piece of 21st-century design.

[STRANG]
