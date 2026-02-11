Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional Ukrainian vernacular architecture evolved through simple yet expressive solutions: thick whitewashed walls, thatched roofs, and regular plastering as an act of care and an aspiration toward order and beauty. In YOD Group's contemporary interpretation of traditional Ukrainian Hata-Mazanka, this pursuit of light and cleanliness is translated into fully transparent glass façades, while the roof – deliberately oversized – becomes the project's primary architectural gesture. Its sculptural form defines a strong, instantly recognisable silhouette, evoking both a traditional tall hat and an oversized mushroom rising from the landscape.