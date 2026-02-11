Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Ukraine
  5. Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group

Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group

Save

Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - Interior PhotographyUnder the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - Interior PhotographyUnder the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - Image 4 of 27Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - Image 5 of 27Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Ukraine
  • Architects: YOD Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mykhailo Lukashuk
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Noom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group - Interior Photography
© Mykhailo Lukashuk

Text description provided by the architects. Traditional Ukrainian vernacular architecture evolved through simple yet expressive solutions: thick whitewashed walls, thatched roofs, and regular plastering as an act of care and an aspiration toward order and beauty. In YOD Group's contemporary interpretation of traditional Ukrainian Hata-Mazanka, this pursuit of light and cleanliness is translated into fully transparent glass façades, while the roof – deliberately oversized – becomes the project's primary architectural gesture. Its sculptural form defines a strong, instantly recognisable silhouette, evoking both a traditional tall hat and an oversized mushroom rising from the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
YOD Group
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUkraine

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesUkraine
Cite: "Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses / YOD Group" 11 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038476/under-the-reed-roof-guesthouses-yod-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags