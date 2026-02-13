Submit a Project Advertise
Carpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyCarpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, BalconyCarpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - Interior Photography, ChairCarpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast, BalconyCarpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Apartments
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
  • Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2807
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cesar Belio
  • Lead Architects: Daniel Zozaya Díaz, Enrique Zozaya Valdés
  • Category: Apartments
  • Lead Team: Carlos Perezlara Angeles
  • Design Team: José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Jesús López, César Octavio
  • General Contractor: ZAR
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Omar Hernández
  • City: Zihuatanejo
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
Carpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Cesar Belio

Text description provided by the architects. In the bay of Zihuantanejo, atop a hill that slopes down to Playa la Madera, rises Carpinteros, a residential building inspired by the sails that traverse the coast and the craft of transformation. The project translates the relationship between wind, material, and landscape into architecture that dialogues with the sea, the supporting slope and its context.

Project gallery

About this office
Zozaya Arquitectos
Office

