Carpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos

•
Zihuatanejo, Mexico
-
Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos
- Area: 2807 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cesar Belio
-
Lead Architects: Daniel Zozaya Díaz, Enrique Zozaya Valdés
- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Carlos Perezlara Angeles
- Design Team: José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Jesús López, César Octavio
- General Contractor: ZAR
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Omar Hernández
- City: Zihuatanejo
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In the bay of Zihuantanejo, atop a hill that slopes down to Playa la Madera, rises Carpinteros, a residential building inspired by the sails that traverse the coast and the craft of transformation. The project translates the relationship between wind, material, and landscape into architecture that dialogues with the sea, the supporting slope and its context.