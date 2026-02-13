Carpinteros Residential Building / Zozaya Arquitectos

+ 22

Apartments • Zihuatanejo, Mexico Architects: Zozaya Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2807 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Cesar Belio

Lead Architects: Daniel Zozaya Díaz, Enrique Zozaya Valdés

Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Carlos Perezlara Angeles

Design Team: José Antonio Vázquez, Ana Karen Cadena, Jesús López, César Octavio

General Contractor: ZAR

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Omar Hernández

City: Zihuatanejo

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In the bay of Zihuantanejo, atop a hill that slopes down to Playa la Madera, rises Carpinteros, a residential building inspired by the sails that traverse the coast and the craft of transformation. The project translates the relationship between wind, material, and landscape into architecture that dialogues with the sea, the supporting slope and its context.