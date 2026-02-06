Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. Japan
  5. Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects

Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects

Save

Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, BeamReimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - Interior PhotographyReimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, BeamReimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, CityscapeReimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pedestrian Bridge
Tokyo, Japan
  • Client: Kachidoki East District Urban Redevelopment Association
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Mitsui Fudosan Residential

Text description provided by the architects. The Reimei Kobashi footbridge, which connects Kachidoki Station and Harumi 3-chome in Tokyo's waterfront district, opened to the public on March 25, 2024. This footbridge crosses the Asashio Canal to Grand Marina Tokyo, with a soft arching design reminiscent of gentle waves rolling over the water's surface.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Hoshino Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeJapan

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureBridgesPedestrian bridgeJapan
Cite: "Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects" 06 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038462/reimei-kobashi-pedestrian-bridge-hoshino-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags