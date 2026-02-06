Reimei Kobashi Pedestrian Bridge / Hoshino Architects

•
Tokyo, Japan
Architects: Hoshino Architects
- Area: 425 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:ebi_times, Mitsui Fudosan Residential
- Category: Pedestrian Bridge
- Client: Kachidoki East District Urban Redevelopment Association
- City: Tokyo
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The Reimei Kobashi footbridge, which connects Kachidoki Station and Harumi 3-chome in Tokyo's waterfront district, opened to the public on March 25, 2024. This footbridge crosses the Asashio Canal to Grand Marina Tokyo, with a soft arching design reminiscent of gentle waves rolling over the water's surface.