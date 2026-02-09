Submit a Project Advertise
A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura

A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 2 of 23A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 3 of 23A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 23A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyA Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Category: Houses
  • A Lead Architects: Horacio Cherniavsky, Viviana Pozzoli
  • Collaborators: Fabiana Godoy, Andrés Riera, Daniela Callizo, Camila Rojas, Milagros Egüez
  • Landscape Design: Viviana Pozzoli
  • Structural Engineer: Felipe Ramírez
  • Metal Workshop: Javier Giménez
  • Carpentry: Marcial Careaga
  • Electrics: Lorenzo Caire
  • Plumbing: Jorge Colmán
  • City: San Bernardino
  • Country: Paraguay
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura - Image 2 of 23
© Federico Cairoli

“When the phrase ‘the trees prevent us from seeing the forest’ is repeated, its exact meaning may not be understood. Perhaps the mockery behind the phrase backfires on the person who utters it. The trees prevent us from seeing the forest, and thanks to that, the forest exists. The mission of the visible trees is to keep the rest latent, and only when we realize that the visible landscape hides other invisible landscapes do we feel ourselves to be inside a forest.”— Meditations on Don Quixote. Depth and Surface — José Ortega y Gasset (1914)

Project gallery

Equipo de Arquitectura
Concrete

Cite: "A Forest in the House / Equipo de Arquitectura" [Un Bosque en la Casa / Equipo de Arquitectura] 09 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038450/a-forest-in-the-house-equipo-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

