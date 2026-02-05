Mugok / 100A associates

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. Mugok is not a place that invites escape from everyday life through temporary retreat. Rather, it is an architecture that guides one to recover a renewed attitude within the everyday. Here, architecture does not dominate the subject—the user, the human—but instead settles quietly as a background for being. Space is constructed through a language of restraint rather than display, and it is precisely this restraint that gives rise to a profound inner resonance. Within this quietude, the user regains their center and re-establishes a relationship with the world.