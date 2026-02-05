Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Mugok / 100A associates

Mugok / 100A associates

Save

Mugok / 100A associates - Exterior PhotographyMugok / 100A associates - Image 3 of 29Mugok / 100A associates - Image 4 of 29Mugok / 100A associates - Image 5 of 29Mugok / 100A associates - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Muju-gun, South Korea
  • Architects: 100A associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  842
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jae-yoon Kim
  • Lead Architects: Sol-ha Park, Kwang-il An
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mugok / 100A associates - Exterior Photography
© Jae-yoon Kim

Text description provided by the architects. Mugok is not a place that invites escape from everyday life through temporary retreat. Rather, it is an architecture that guides one to recover a renewed attitude within the everyday. Here, architecture does not dominate the subject—the user, the human—but instead settles quietly as a background for being. Space is constructed through a language of restraint rather than display, and it is precisely this restraint that gives rise to a profound inner resonance. Within this quietude, the user regains their center and re-establishes a relationship with the world.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
100A associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Mugok / 100A associates" 05 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038445/mugok-100a-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags