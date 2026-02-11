Submit a Project Advertise
Three Roofs Timber Hall / OOTT

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels
Karuizawa, Japan
  • Architects: OOTT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  129
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
  • Category: Hotels
  • Structure Engineer: DN-Archi
  • City: Karuizawa
  • Country: Japan
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a hall set quietly within the forest of Karuizawa, a renowned summer retreat. The facility is the result of a project that has been cultivated collaboratively with the client and contractor over a period of approximately ten years.

Cite: "Three Roofs Timber Hall / OOTT" 11 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038432/three-roofs-timber-hall-oott> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags