Three Roofs Timber Hall / OOTT

Hotels • Karuizawa, Japan Architects: OOTT

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 129 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Tatsuya Tabii

Category: Hotels

Structure Engineer: DN-Archi

City: Karuizawa

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a hall set quietly within the forest of Karuizawa, a renowned summer retreat. The facility is the result of a project that has been cultivated collaboratively with the client and contractor over a period of approximately ten years.