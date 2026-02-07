Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. From the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour

From the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour

Save

From the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, LightingFrom the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairFrom the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodFrom the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailFrom the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Montreal, Canada
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: Marc-Antoine Juneau, Justine Dumas
  • Cabinetmaker: Bois Multi-Décor
  • City: Montreal
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
From the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting
© Félix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. On the banks of the river in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Montreal, Mise à Jour Studio undertook the
comprehensive transformation of a heritage home. Formerly divided between a residence and a medical office occupying nearly half of the ground floor, the intervention opens up the spaces and enhances visual connections to the river, while bringing new light into the heart of the house.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAJ - Mise à Jour
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "From the Shore Residence / MAJ - Mise à Jour" 07 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038423/from-the-shore-residence-maj-mise-a-jour> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags