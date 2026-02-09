Submit a Project Advertise
Common Woods / Space&Matter

Common Woods / Space&Matter - Image 2 of 31Common Woods / Space&Matter - Exterior PhotographyCommon Woods / Space&Matter - Image 4 of 31Common Woods / Space&Matter - Exterior Photography, GardenCommon Woods / Space&Matter - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Amersfoort, The Netherlands
  • Lead Team: Lidia Egorova, Marthijn Pool , Tjeerd Haccou
  • Design Team: Daniel Südkamp, Martijn Feenstra, Inigo Ruiz, David Koezen
  • Landscape Architecture: DELVA Landscape architecture urbanism
  • General Contractor: Karbouw
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Treetek, B-Happy/B-Invented
  • City: Amersfoort
  • Country: The Netherlands
Common Woods / Space&Matter - Image 2 of 31
© Riccardo De Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the historic Nimmerdor forest in Amersfoort, Dutch studio Space&Matter has completed Common Woods, a circular and nature-inclusive neighborhood comprising 56 homes. The neighborhood combines villas, semi-detached houses, and apartments across social, mid-range, and private housing, with the aim of promoting social inclusion and a strong sense of community.

