Common Woods / Space&Matter

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Lidia Egorova, Marthijn Pool , Tjeerd Haccou

Design Team: Daniel Südkamp, Martijn Feenstra, Inigo Ruiz, David Koezen

Landscape Architecture: DELVA Landscape architecture urbanism

General Contractor: Karbouw

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Treetek, B-Happy/B-Invented

City: Amersfoort

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. At the edge of the historic Nimmerdor forest in Amersfoort, Dutch studio Space&Matter has completed Common Woods, a circular and nature-inclusive neighborhood comprising 56 homes. The neighborhood combines villas, semi-detached houses, and apartments across social, mid-range, and private housing, with the aim of promoting social inclusion and a strong sense of community.