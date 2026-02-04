Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Czechia
  5. Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects

Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects

Save

Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteLibrary in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingLibrary in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingLibrary in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, ColumnLibrary in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Library, Public Architecture
Czechia
  • Architects: Papundekl Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  285
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, ROE, Valchromat, VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The Břetislav Kafka Library in Červený Kostelec transforms a historic former inn into a bright, flexible, and welcoming public library. The design works with the building's original architecture, combining tailored interiors, playful furniture, and a distinctive color palette to create a space that is both functional and inviting.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Papundekl Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCzechia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryPublic ArchitectureCzechia
Cite: "Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects" 04 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038399/library-in-cerveny-kostelec-papundekl-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags