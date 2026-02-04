Library in Červený Kostelec / Papundekl Architects

-
Architects: Papundekl Architects
- Area: 285 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
-
Manufacturers: JUNG, ROE, Valchromat, VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Library, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Jan Bárta, Šimon Bierhanzl, Marek Fischer
- Design Team: Elif Avci, Lucia Čierna, Pavla Kejdanová, Kateřina Kollárová
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. The Břetislav Kafka Library in Červený Kostelec transforms a historic former inn into a bright, flexible, and welcoming public library. The design works with the building's original architecture, combining tailored interiors, playful furniture, and a distinctive color palette to create a space that is both functional and inviting.