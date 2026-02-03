Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company

•
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Powerhouse Company
- Area: 930 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
- Category: Music Venue, Public Architecture, Refurbishment
- Design Team: Franca Houg, Maxime Meessen, Iván Guerrero, Justyna Kruk, Nick Huizenga, Erwin van Strien
- Office Lead Architects: Nanne de Ru
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BREED Integrated Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: SkaaL, Wolf Dikken Adviseurs
- General Contractor: Nico de Bont
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Royal Haskoning DHV
- Project Management: 4Building
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Beernielsen
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Delta-L
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company, appointed by the philanthropic foundation Droom en Daad, proudly completes the transformation of Rotterdam's last Mennonite church into Muziekwerf. It is the first permanent rehearsal and concert venue in the Netherlands dedicated to the youth. Situated behind the bustling Hofplein, this sober 1951 church building has been transformed into a vibrant space for youth orchestras, pop choirs, and other musical talents.