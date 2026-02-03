Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company

Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company

Save

Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - Exterior PhotographyMuziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairMuziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - Image 4 of 25Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography, ChairMuziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Music Venue, Public Architecture, Refurbishment
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Franca Houg, Maxime Meessen, Iván Guerrero, Justyna Kruk, Nick Huizenga, Erwin van Strien
  • Office Lead Architects: Nanne de Ru
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BREED Integrated Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: SkaaL, Wolf Dikken Adviseurs
  • General Contractor: Nico de Bont
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Royal Haskoning DHV
  • Project Management: 4Building
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Beernielsen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Delta-L
  • City: Rotterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company, appointed by the philanthropic foundation Droom en Daad, proudly completes the transformation of Rotterdam's last Mennonite church into Muziekwerf. It is the first permanent rehearsal and concert venue in the Netherlands dedicated to the youth. Situated behind the bustling Hofplein, this sober 1951 church building has been transformed into a vibrant space for youth orchestras, pop choirs, and other musical talents.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenuePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceMusic VenuePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentThe Netherlands
Cite: "Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company" 03 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038373/muziekwerf-rehearsal-and-concert-venue-powerhouse-company> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags