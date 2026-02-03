Muziekwerf Rehearsal and Concert Venue / Powerhouse Company

+ 20

Category: Music Venue, Public Architecture, Refurbishment

Design Team: Franca Houg, Maxime Meessen, Iván Guerrero, Justyna Kruk, Nick Huizenga, Erwin van Strien

Office Lead Architects: Nanne de Ru

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BREED Integrated Design

Engineering & Consulting > Other: SkaaL, Wolf Dikken Adviseurs

General Contractor: Nico de Bont

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Royal Haskoning DHV

Project Management: 4Building

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Beernielsen

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Delta-L

City: Rotterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company, appointed by the philanthropic foundation Droom en Daad, proudly completes the transformation of Rotterdam's last Mennonite church into Muziekwerf. It is the first permanent rehearsal and concert venue in the Netherlands dedicated to the youth. Situated behind the bustling Hofplein, this sober 1951 church building has been transformed into a vibrant space for youth orchestras, pop choirs, and other musical talents.