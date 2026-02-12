Submit a Project Advertise
Rehabilitation of the Agricultural Cooperative for a Multipurpose and Cultural Space in Flix / Camps Felip Arquitecturia

Mixed Use Architecture, Restoration
Tortosa, Spain
  • Architects: Camps Felip Arquitecturia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Unknown (Removed), todobarro
  • Lead Architects: Josep Camps, Olga Felip
Rehabilitation of the Agricultural Cooperative for a Multipurpose and Cultural Space in Flix / Camps Felip Arquitecturia - Exterior Photography, Brick
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The new Cultural Center is located in a historic setting that is part of the Flix agricultural cooperative complex. The new space contributes to the recovery and enhancement of the building's historical and social features and elements. The basic interventions to enable the new center's use are: foundation and ground stability, structural consolidation, and comfort of the interior spaces.

