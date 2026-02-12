Rehabilitation of the Agricultural Cooperative for a Multipurpose and Cultural Space in Flix / Camps Felip Arquitecturia

•
Tortosa, Spain
-
Architects: Camps Felip Arquitecturia
- Area: 425 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:José Hevia
-
Manufacturers: Unknown (Removed), todobarro
-
Lead Architects: Josep Camps, Olga Felip
- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Restoration
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Planas Casadevall SCP
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GMK Associats
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Las Rocas, geotecnia y medioambiente
- City: Tortosa
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The new Cultural Center is located in a historic setting that is part of the Flix agricultural cooperative complex. The new space contributes to the recovery and enhancement of the building's historical and social features and elements. The basic interventions to enable the new center's use are: foundation and ground stability, structural consolidation, and comfort of the interior spaces.