The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot

•
New Delhi, India
-
Architects: Studio Dot Design Studio
- Area: 3700 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Saurabh Suryan
-
Manufacturers: Colortale
-
Lead Architects: Anmol Arora, Shubhit Khurana
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Akash Katnawar
- City: New Delhi
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The Loop is an experience-led space for The Wardrobe Company, a brand built around flexibility, customisation, dialogue, and co-creation, where kitchens, wardrobes, and objects could be explored as part of a narrative rather than a catalogue. The intent was to encourage discovery through interaction and conversation, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the brand ethos and make informed choices at their own pace.