World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. India
  The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot

The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot

The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
New Delhi, India
  • Architects: Studio Dot Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3700 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Saurabh Suryan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Colortale
  • Lead Architects: Anmol Arora, Shubhit Khurana
The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot - Interior Photography
© Saurabh Suryan

Text description provided by the architects. The Loop is an experience-led space for The Wardrobe Company, a brand built around flexibility, customisation, dialogue, and co-creation, where kitchens, wardrobes, and objects could be explored as part of a narrative rather than a catalogue. The intent was to encourage discovery through interaction and conversation, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the brand ethos and make informed choices at their own pace.

Studio Dot Design Studio
Retail Interiors India
Cite: "The Loop Experiential Retail Space / Studio Dot " 08 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038366/the-loop-experiential-retail-space-studio-dot> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags