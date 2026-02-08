Submit a Project Advertise
Peacock Hail Cafe / movs studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Refurbishment
Hail, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: movs studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ilya Ivanov
  • Lead Architects: Ruben Movsisian, Catherine Tarasova
  • Lead Team: Ruben Movsisian, Catherine Tarasova
  • Technical Team: Artem Lebedev
  • Design Team: Ivan Gorbunov, Tatiana Kurochkina
  • City: Hail
  • Country: Saudi Arabia
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. Set against a dramatic natural backdrop, this Peacock café in Ha'il redefines contemporary Arabian hospitality by weaving handcrafted interiors around a courtyard carved directly into a real rock formation.

movs studio
