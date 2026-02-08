Peacock Hail Cafe / movs studio

•
Hail, Saudi Arabia
-
Architects: movs studio
- Area: 480 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ilya Ivanov
-
Lead Architects: Ruben Movsisian, Catherine Tarasova
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Ruben Movsisian, Catherine Tarasova
- Technical Team: Artem Lebedev
- Design Team: Ivan Gorbunov, Tatiana Kurochkina
- City: Hail
- Country: Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. Set against a dramatic natural backdrop, this Peacock café in Ha'il redefines contemporary Arabian hospitality by weaving handcrafted interiors around a courtyard carved directly into a real rock formation.