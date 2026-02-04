Dining Above the Depot / mtthw

+ 25

Category: Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse

Lead Team: Namiko Matsubara, Hiromu Tanaka

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hirokazu Osaka Structural Design Office (OSD)

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Maeda Equipment Design Office

General Contractor: CWC

Landscape Architecture: UNIMAT RIK

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Katomokuzaikogyo, Ishinomori Woodworks, NUB creative works, YAWATA KOGYO, TESUKI WASHI TANINO, Hoshinokensho, THREE’s LIEN, Yabusun Metal Craft, MARUKI

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ENDO Lighting Corporation

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation transforms a former residence into a restaurant while preserving traces of its residential use accumulated over time. In the renovation of existing architecture, the act of design is always situated between the past and the future. Unlike new construction, such projects already contain an accumulation of time, requiring the designer to engage in dialogue with the memory of the space. Beyond physical information such as changes in form, materials, and spatial configuration, carefully reading the traces of everyday life once lived there holds significant meaning when envisioning a new spatial reality.