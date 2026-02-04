Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Dining Above the Depot / mtthw

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars, Adaptive Reuse
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: mtthw
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  197
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Koichi Torimura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ENDO Lighting Corporation, IKEDA CORPORATION, LIXIL　, MATEX, NSG INTERIOR, nanik
  • Lead Architects: Namiko Matsubara, Hiromu Tanaka
  • Lead Team: Namiko Matsubara, Hiromu Tanaka
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hirokazu Osaka Structural Design Office (OSD)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Maeda Equipment Design Office
  • General Contractor: CWC
  • Landscape Architecture: UNIMAT RIK
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Katomokuzaikogyo, Ishinomori Woodworks, NUB creative works, YAWATA KOGYO, TESUKI WASHI TANINO, Hoshinokensho, THREE’s LIEN, Yabusun Metal Craft, MARUKI
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ENDO Lighting Corporation
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Text description provided by the architects. This renovation transforms a former residence into a restaurant while preserving traces of its residential use accumulated over time. In the renovation of existing architecture, the act of design is always situated between the past and the future. Unlike new construction, such projects already contain an accumulation of time, requiring the designer to engage in dialogue with the memory of the space. Beyond physical information such as changes in form, materials, and spatial configuration, carefully reading the traces of everyday life once lived there holds significant meaning when envisioning a new spatial reality.

mtthw
Cite: "Dining Above the Depot / mtthw" 04 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038363/dining-above-the-depot-mtthw> ISSN 0719-8884

