  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Infrastructure, Temporary Installations
Xiamen, China
  • Architects: TAG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wenhao Yang, Xiaojia Xiong, Jia Wei
  • Lead Architects: Yanze Wang, Guanzhong Wu
Orange Fence / TAG - Exterior Photography
© Xiaojia Xiong

Fishing Village Under Aircraft - Gaoqi Village is located at the northernmost point of Xiamen Island. Historically, it served as the nearest ferry terminal for travelers arriving in Xiamen from the mainland by boat. In the 1980s, the urban airport was constructed near the village. Restricted by the height limitations imposed by flight paths, this fishing village under the aircraft managed to avoid demolition and disappearance among the rapid urbanization. It has preserved its original morph and continued to develop traditional fisheries today. With population of over 20,000, the village suffers from the shortage of public facilities. To address this issue, the local government plans to restore and renovate the abandoned Lins-Courtyard, transforming it into a community service center that will benefit residents in the surrounding area.

© Wenhao Yang

林氏古厝修缮围挡装置 / TAG

