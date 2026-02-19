Submit a Project Advertise
The First Act of Organization: Tracing the Trajectory of Life — The existing three-story building sits on terraced terrain, accessible from both north and south. Years of habit had formed a vertical functional zoning: the second floor, connecting to the vehicular road in the southern community, served as the main entrance, housing the living room, garage, guest room, balcony, and atrium; the first floor, backing against the hillside retaining wall and facing the rear garden, connected to the pedestrian secondary entrance and consisted of the dining room, kitchen, and entertainment room; the third floor was the most private sleeping area, containing two bedrooms and a study. After continuous discussion and comparison of schemes, this zoning was retained in the renovation. The thinking focused on how to release the spatial potential of the house to become a catalyst for the evolution of future life.

PARENTS' House / YES.ARCH, Chongqing, China, 2023. Architects: YES.ARCH. Lead Architects: Luo Ren, Zhao Yao.

