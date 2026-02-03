Last Days to Nominate for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

There's only one week left to nominate your favorite projects for the 2026 Building of the Year Awards! This is your chance to recognize the best architecture from around the world in 15 categories, from housing to educational projects, offices, interiors and more.

As a reminder, this first stage defines the projects that will move forward to the finalists stage. Each user can nominate one project per category, and registration is free and open to all. Make sure to cast your nominations before 18:00 EST on February 10th. The five projects in each category with the most nominations will be announced on February 11th, and the final voting stage will be open until February 18th. Find all the details, rules and guidelines here.

Enjoy the process and thank you for your continued support in making this the world's largest community-driven architecture award.

