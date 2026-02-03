Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Last Days to Nominate for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

Last Days to Nominate for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

Save

There's only one week left to nominate your favorite projects for the 2026 Building of the Year Awards! This is your chance to recognize the best architecture from around the world in 15 categories, from housing to educational projects, offices, interiors and more.

As a reminder, this first stage defines the projects that will move forward to the finalists stage. Each user can nominate one project per category, and registration is free and open to all. Make sure to cast your nominations before 18:00 EST on February 10th. The five projects in each category with the most nominations will be announced on February 11th, and the final voting stage will be open until February 18th. Find all the details, rules and guidelines here.

Enjoy the process and thank you for your continued support in making this the world's largest community-driven architecture award.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Nominate Here

About this author
Daniela Porto
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Daniela Porto. "Last Days to Nominate for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards" 03 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038334/last-days-to-nominate-for-the-2026-archdaily-building-of-the-year-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags