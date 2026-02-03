Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Georgia
  5. Inverted House / TIMM

Inverted House / TIMM

Save

Inverted House / TIMM - Image 2 of 18Inverted House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairInverted House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairInverted House / TIMM - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, CourtyardInverted House / TIMM - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Tbilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: TIMM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1010
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Grigoriy Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen, Porro, RBW
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Inverted House / TIMM - Image 2 of 18
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family residence in Okrokana reinterprets the fence-dominated suburban fabric of Tbilisi through an inward-looking typology, transforming the house itself into a protective perimeter that generates light, privacy, and spatial generosity from within.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TIMM
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGeorgia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGeorgia
Cite: "Inverted House / TIMM" 03 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038325/inverted-house-timm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags