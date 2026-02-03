Inverted House / TIMM

+ 13

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Office Lead Architects: Nikoloz Lekveishvili

Design Team: TIMM

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. This single-family residence in Okrokana reinterprets the fence-dominated suburban fabric of Tbilisi through an inward-looking typology, transforming the house itself into a protective perimeter that generates light, privacy, and spatial generosity from within.