Chongqing Luxerivers Café / Wide Horizon + Epiphany Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Chongqing is a city shaped by the continuous interplay between mountains and water. Its complex topography overlaps with a dense infrastructural network, where elevated roads, steep terrain, and waterfronts together form a highly charged urban landscape. Located at the convergence of these conditions, the Luxi Lake Café is conceived as a small architectural insertion that responds to the relationships between urban infrastructure, natural geography, and everyday public life through a light and restrained spatial intervention.