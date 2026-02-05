Chongqing Luxerivers Café / Wide Horizon + Epiphany Architects

•
Chongqing, China
-
Architects: Epiphany Architects, Wide Horizon
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:PrismImage, Arch-Exist
-
Lead Architects: Zhuoxin Fang
- Category: Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Qianqian Xu, Xiujing Yin, Buwei Wu, Yuxuan Zhang
- Engineering: UDG
- Landscape Architecture: WTD
- City: Chongqing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Chongqing is a city shaped by the continuous interplay between mountains and water. Its complex topography overlaps with a dense infrastructural network, where elevated roads, steep terrain, and waterfronts together form a highly charged urban landscape. Located at the convergence of these conditions, the Luxi Lake Café is conceived as a small architectural insertion that responds to the relationships between urban infrastructure, natural geography, and everyday public life through a light and restrained spatial intervention.