Chongqing Luxerivers Café / Wide Horizon + Epiphany Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Chongqing, China
© Arch-Exist

Text description provided by the architects. Chongqing is a city shaped by the continuous interplay between mountains and water. Its complex topography overlaps with a dense infrastructural network, where elevated roads, steep terrain, and waterfronts together form a highly charged urban landscape. Located at the convergence of these conditions, the Luxi Lake Café is conceived as a small architectural insertion that responds to the relationships between urban infrastructure, natural geography, and everyday public life through a light and restrained spatial intervention.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Chongqing Luxerivers Café / Wide Horizon + Epiphany Architects" 05 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038319/chongqing-luxerivers-cafe-wide-horizon-plus-epiphany-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

© PrismImage

重庆麓悦江城咖啡厅 / 万华研发 + 直现建筑

