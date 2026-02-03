Folded Roof House / ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS

+ 21

Houses • Shizuoka, Japan Architects: ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 79 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Lead Architects: Tetsuya Ishizaki, Rumiko Ishizaki

Category: Houses

Lead Team: ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS

Design Team: Tetsuya Ishizaki, Rumiko Ishizaki

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Naotake Koyama Structural Engineering

General Contractor: ONODA SANGYO

City: Shizuoka

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is located in a residential area of Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City. Low-rise houses and a three-story office building, with an elementary school across the road to the south, surround the site. The plan places an L-shaped building at the site's center, with a parking lot facing the southern road and a garden to the north. A large roof spanning both interior and exterior spaces was designed to envelop the entire site, aiming to create expansive and deep spatial qualities. The garden functions as an open "blank space" accessible to the neighborhood, guiding light and wind toward the surrounding homes.