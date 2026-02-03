Submit a Project Advertise
Folded Roof House / ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Shizuoka, Japan
  • Architects: ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  79
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Tetsuya Ishizaki, Rumiko Ishizaki
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS
  • Design Team: Tetsuya Ishizaki, Rumiko Ishizaki
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Naotake Koyama Structural Engineering
  • General Contractor: ONODA SANGYO
  • City: Shizuoka
  • Country: Japan
Folded Roof House / ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam

Text description provided by the architects. This residence is located in a residential area of Shimizu Ward, Shizuoka City. Low-rise houses and a three-story office building, with an elementary school across the road to the south, surround the site. The plan places an L-shaped building at the site's center, with a parking lot facing the southern road and a garden to the north. A large roof spanning both interior and exterior spaces was designed to envelop the entire site, aiming to create expansive and deep spatial qualities. The garden functions as an open "blank space" accessible to the neighborhood, guiding light and wind toward the surrounding homes.

ISHIZAKI ARCHITECTS
