Fireplace Shelter - Gløde / MA/CO - Matières Communes

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
  • Lead And Design Team: Titouan Sorbier, Sacha Richard-Gouesmat, Léo Grebot, Louis Chassagne, Dimitri Barrere, Lucas Safaure, Jéremy Vergne, Mathieu Maupas
Fireplace Shelter - Gløde / MA/CO - Matières Communes - Image 2 of 23
© Léo Grebot

Text description provided by the architects. GLØDE (Norwegian verb) means to glow from within with a warm, soft light. The word evokes an inhabited architecture, where matter itself seems to radiate life and presence. Built as a small fireplace shelter, GLØDE was developed during a three-week journey across Europe, with ten days fully dedicated to its construction. The project covers 24 m² (6 × 4 m) and was conceived as a resting place for gathering, warmth, and shelter.

Cite: "Fireplace Shelter - Gløde / MA/CO - Matières Communes" 02 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038306/fireplace-shelter-glode-ma-co-matieres-communes> ISSN 0719-8884

